Steph Curry Had Honest Answer About How Weird it is to Play Against Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks, 111-107, on Wednesday night as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson faced off once again as opponents.
It has gotten a little less weird for Curry, who was a teammate of Thompson for 13 years with the Warriors and won four championships with his former sidekick.
But Curry, after scoring 25 points in the loss, discussed the lingering strange feeling of facing off against Thompson.
"Yeah, every rep does help to kind of get over the shock of still seeing him in a different jersey," Curry said. "But once you kinda lock in to the game after the first game back in the Bay, it's gotten a little bit more ... normal."
It's certainly a new era in Golden State, as the Warriors now have a new big three in Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The Mavericks dealt the first loss to the Warriors since Butler arrived at the trade deadline, in what could end up being a decisive result down the stretch of the season as the teams jockey for playoff positioning.