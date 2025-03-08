Steph Curry Had Priceless Reaction to Sinking Absurd Logo Three-Pointer vs. Nets
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry never ceases to amaze his fans, his teammates, his coaches ... and even himself.
During the Warriors’ 121-119 road win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, Curry sank one of the craziest three-pointers of his NBA career just before the half. Curry received a pass from Jimmy Butler near the logo with his back to the basket and—heavily guarded by two Nets defenders—quickly turned around and heaved a three-pointer with mere seconds left on the clock.
The Warriors superstar shared what was going through his mind after sinking the all-time unbelievable shot:
“Once I saw it was 0.3 on the clock, I just didn't even look back and ran to the locker room, trying to like hide my surprise a little bit,” Curry said, via Brad Parker of The Score. “Again just having fun, playing the game and doing what I love to do.”
Curry finished with 40 points in the win, marking only the second time this season he’s put up 40 or more on the board.
Curry’s teammate Draymond Green was asked after the game whether he thought Curry consciously went into the Nets game thinking he was going to drop 40 points.
“I saw this graphic the other day that showed his career-high against everybody, and I screenshotted it and I was going to send it to him. I didn’t. Steph is not selfish but he’s very calculated, so if I had to guess, he knew,” Green said with a smile.
The graphic in question may have been this one, which showed that Curry has dropped 40 points or more against every NBA team except the Nets, Detroit Pistons and of course the Warriors.
Curry checked off the Nets on Thursday and could complete the incredible feat Saturday night when Golden State hosts the Detroit Pistons. Currently, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are the only two players in NBA history to score 40 points against every team they’ve faced.