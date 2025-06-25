Steph Curry Sends Encouraging Message to Prospects Ahead of NBA Draft
On Wednesday night, several young basketball players will see their dreams come true as they get drafted into the NBA. Sixteen years ago, it was Steph Curry who saw his own dreams come true when the Golden State Warriors drafted him with the No. 7 pick.
Ahead of Round 1 of the NBA draft on Wednesday, Curry sent an encouraging message to the prospects who will hear their names called later. He also posted a nostalgic video from the moment he was drafted and reflected on how far he has come.
"16 years in the league. Grateful for every moment. From being underrated to receiving accolades beyond my wildest dreams," Curry wrote on X. "To the next generation hearing their name called tonight: trust the journey. What feels uncertain now might be setting you up for something greater."
Once a standout prospect for a little known school in Davidson, Curry has since emerged into one of the greatest and most impactful players in the game. He's become a two-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champion, and face of the league over his eventual Hall of Fame career.
The career fates of the prospects that will get drafted are unclear, but hopes should be high as they embark on their NBA journeys.