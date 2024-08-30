SI

Steph Curry Gives Simple Explanation for Taking Warriors Off His Instagram

Ryan Phillips

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA guard Steph Curry (4) celebrates scoring on Canada during the first quarter of the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry inadvertently created some drama last week but it turns out there was a simple explanation for what happened.

Curry removed "Guard for the Warriors" from his Instagram profile and replaced it with "Olympic Gold Medalist." As you would expect, NBA Twitter went into overdrive wondering if it was some kind of message. It turns out, there was nothing to it.

On Friday, Bloomberg's Emily Chang asked Curry why he removed the Warriors from his Instagram bio, and he gave the obvious explanation. Curry said, "I was just proud to be an Olympian."

That makes complete sense.

When Chang asked if Curry would be with the Warriors forever, he answered, "That's the plan."

On Thursday, Curry and the Warriors agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension. That will keep him with the franchise through the 2026-27 season. As a result of that deal, the 36-year-old will become the fourth player to pass $500 million in career earnings.

Curry was a key member of Team USA during the Paris Olympics, as he led the squad with 14.8 points per game. He also exploded in the semifinals and gold medal game, dropping 36 points in a massive comeback against Serbia before pouring in 24 points in the title game against France. He hit 17 three-pointers in those games combined.

It was Curry's first trip to the Olympics and first gold medal. It's not surprising he wanted to celebrate the feat on Instagram.

Ryan Phillips

