Steph Curry's Son Summed Up How Every Warriors Fan Felt After Game 6 Loss

Canon felt how all Warriors fans felt after Game 6.

Josh Wilson

Curry and the Warriors struggled to get any offense going in the fourth quarter against the Rocketes
Curry and the Warriors struggled to get any offense going in the fourth quarter against the Rocketes / NBCS Bay Area
The Golden State Warriors could not close out their opening-round series against the Houston Rockets on their home floor in San Francisco. A completely tepid offense in the opening stages of the fourth quarter allowed the Rockets to build a final lead that wound up being insurmountable for Golden State. Next up? Game 7 on the road in Houston.

While the season is far from done for the Warriors, who at one point led this series three games to one, Houston certainly has the momentum and home court on its side (though that home court factor for Game 7s has mysteriously disappeared in recent years).

Stephen Curry's son, Canon, was torn up over the loss, representing the emotions of all of Dub Nation. His dad came over to console him, which you can see here:

As much as it's heartbreaking, yet relatable to see a young child devastated over their favorite sports team's performance, it's awesome to see Curry ride the emotional highs and lows, bringing his family along with him.

One of the biggest stars in the game is also just a dad trying to impress his kids at the end of the day.

