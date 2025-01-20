Steph Curry Surprises Die-Hard 'Grandma' Fan With Sweet Invitation to a Warriors Game
The Golden State Warriors may not be enjoying the best season this year, but off the court, they’re clear winners in one loyal fan’s eyes.
Warriors star Steph Curry recently reached out to Grandma Kitty, a dedicated Golden State supporter who went viral on TikTok for a post in which she shared her unique and detailed notebook filled with the team’s tip-off times, stats and scores and tracked every game Curry played in.
Curry shared a personalized video message to Grandma Kitty this weekend in which he thanked her for her loyalty and invited her to watch the Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets on the road on March 6.
“I want to say thanks for being such a proud member of Dub Nation and for supporting us,” Curry said in the video. “I know you watch us on League Pass all the time and I know you got a beautiful scrapbook that you keep track of all our stats… We’d love to have you, and bring your book.”
Too sweet.
Grandma Kitty had the most heartwarming reaction to watching Curry’s video, too:
There’s still time for the Warriors to turn it around from now until March, though right now they sit in 11th place in the West with a 21-20 record.