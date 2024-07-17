LeBron James Gives Bam Adebayo Funny Nickname After Starring in Team USA's Win
Team USA bounced back with a big win against Serbia on Wednesday, convincingly taking care of business 105–79 after a closer-than-expected result in Monday's victory over Australia.
During the win against Nikola Jokic and Serbia, Bam Adebayo showed off his range as a shooter, knocking down three three-pointers. His performance from beyond the arc was largely unexpected, but it was certainly welcomed by his teammates.
After the 26-point win, a fired up LeBron James comically declared Adebayo had earned "Splash Brother" status and nicknamed him "Bam Bam Splash."
In his NBA career, Adebayo has never hit more than two three-pointers in a single game. He set a career high with 15 made threes throughout all of last season. Prior to 2023-24, he'd never made more than three triples in any season of his career.
Adebayo had an excellent performance in the win, dropping 17 points and seven rebounds while knocking down 3 of 5 attempts from three-point range.
After attempting a career high 42 threes last year, it's certainly possible the big man will look to spread the floor more for the Miami Heat, and he's already showcasing his capability as an outside scoring threat while getting ready for the Olympics.