Steph Curry’s No-Look Trick Shot at Celeb Golf Tournament Went Hilariously Wrong

This didn't go the way Steph Curry thought it would.
Steph Curry is one of the many big-name athletes playing in the American Century Championship golf tournament this weekend in Lake Tahoe and while he has been showing off his skills on the course, he did take a moment to attempt a trick shot with a basketball on one hole and it didn't go as he had hoped.

Curry, who had his 16th NBA season cut short a few months ago after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs, was handed a basketball to the delight of the huge crowd at the golf tournament. Instead of showing off his normally sweet shooting stroke, Curry opted to do a few no-look, over-the-head shots and his second attempt ended up getting stuck between the boards surrounding the hoop.

Curry will be back for the Warriors this fall and we're guessing he won't have any of his shots end up like that. But at least he was able to laugh it off.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

