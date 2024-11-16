SI

Steph Curry Trying to Lure Caitlin Clark, Klay Thompson to All-Star Three-Point Contest

The return of last year's "Steph vs. Sabrina" shootout at All-Star Weekend could feature a couple of additional stars in 2025.

Clark drained the second-most three-pointers in WNBA single-season history as a rookie in 2024.
As the NBA explores changing its All-Star Game format yet again, the hit "NBA vs. WNBA" three-point shootout that debuted in 2024 appears to be returning in February—with a twist.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday that Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu plan to bring their three-point shootout back to 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco in February, and they are aiming to bring along Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to the competition.

"Sources tell me that Curry and Ionescu are continuing discussions on bringing back that shootout," Charania said Friday on NBA Countdown. "There is plans for that. But also potentially including Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark in that competition this year."

Both Thompson and Clark would be massive additions to the star-studded contest. Thompson is in his first season playing for the Mavericks after leaving his Splash Brother Curry and the Warriors in free agency. Clark, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, drilled the second-most three-pointers in the league's single-season history with 122 in her historic first professional season.

Curry won the inaugural event at 2024 All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis by racking up a score of 29 points in the three-point contest, just enough to beat Ionescu, who shot with WNBA basketballs from the NBA three-point line and tallied 26 points.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to take place Feb. 14 to 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

