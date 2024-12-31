SI

Steph Curry Used Funny Gen Z Word to Describe Warriors' Middling Play

All the cool kids are saying it.

Golden State Warriors guard Curry reacts during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.
Steph Curry was candid about the Golden State Warriors' difficult stretch of play following a 113-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

The loss marked Golden State's fourth defeat in their last five games, dropping to 3-7 over their last 10 and an even 16-16 on the season. Through the disappointing streak, though, Curry brought some humor in noting the Warriors have the ability to quickly bounce back.

"Like the kids say, we're very mid right now," Curry told reporters following the loss Monday night via Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game. "Just very average. I think we understand that better days can be ahead. We're not in that big of a hole in the Western Conference if you look at the standings. If we go on a five or six game run, to us that sounds like a lot, but you can make up a lot of ground pretty quickly.

"It's a tough task but that fine line between losing hope and confidence and understanding with one good week we're coming back in it, that's where we are."

Curry, 36, may have picked up some new vocabulary from his kids in perfectly describing the Warriors' performance through this stretch as "mid."

Golden State heads into 2025 with a chance to regroup, and their next opportunity to get back into the win column will come against the Philadelphia 76ers (13-17) on Jan. 2.

