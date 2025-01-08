Steph Curry Visibly Agitated After Warriors Blowout Loss to Heat
The Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors 114-98 on Tuesday night. Stephen Curry had 31 points on 22 shots, but didn't get much help as the Heat outscored the Warriors 27-12 over the last nine and a half minutes of the game.
Things went so badly for the Warriors that the guys at the end of the bench got in the game.
Things went so badly for Golden State that Steph Curry was the one standing around as someone else celebrated making a three-pointer while being fouled.
Worst of all, things went so badly that Curry was clearly bothered after the game. He couldn't keep his hands still while he spoke to the media about "it's glaring how bad we can be at times."
"Just pissed off," said Curry. "You're trying to figure it out. Everybody in the locker room is kind of searching a little bit. Trying to understand what's going wrong. Why we can't get off to better starts. Moments in the game where you're clawing back and you can't get consecutive stops. Bad possessions on offense that affect our confidence and body language and the vibe."
Curry didn't sound like he or the team had an answer and was especially frustrated with the losses to teams they feel like they should be beating.
"Back to back no-shows pretty much," said Curry. "And the hard part is these are winnable games against teams that for whatever reasons are around the same standings, around the same place in the standings and come in and have games against us. Even Miami, they played a double-overtime game last night and came in here and whooped us."
On Friday November 22 the Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans on the road to move to 12-3, which was the best record in the Western Conference. With the loss last night they dropped to .500 and are the current 10-seed.