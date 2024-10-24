Steph Curry Had Strong Message About ‘Healthy Egos’ After Warriors’ Opening Win
No one was happier than Steph Curry after the Golden State Warriors delivered a dominant win over the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game of the new NBA season.
Curry, who finished with 17 points and 10 assists, was one of seven Warriors players who put up double figures in the 139-104 victory on the road. Offseason guard acquisition Buddy Hield scored a team-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers, in just 14 minutes of action, as the Warriors showcased their depth and talent against a young and outmatched Portland side.
Amid uncertainty over who would be the Warriors’ starting five, Steve Kerr rolled out a starting lineup of Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis. But, by the start of the second quarter, 12 Warriors players had checked into the game.
After Wednesday’s win, Curry gave a powerful message on Golden State’s 12-man rotation and overall team culture.
“Our energy’s been great from day one of training camp,” Curry told reporters. “It’s a beautiful locker room, guys that are happy to be here, happy to play the way that we do… You have to have a commitment. No agendas, no egos. Well, healthy egos. When you’re out there, you know you’re supposed to be out there. But if it’s not your night, you can’t bring the team down with your energy. Haven’t seen any red flags of that.”
Following an eventful offseason that saw Klay Thompson leave for the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State looked as fluid and dynamic as ever spreading the ball around on a well-balanced offense. Andrew Wiggins, who had 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, called this season’s squad the “deepest team I’ve ever been on.”
Curry only briefly discussed Thompson’s departure when he was asked whether Hield could be considered a replacement for his former Splash Brother.
“Without Klay, you needed shooting. We needed shooting anyway,” Curry responded.
The Warriors will look to continue their early season momentum in Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz.