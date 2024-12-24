SI

Steph Curry Had Brutally Honest Comment About His Level of Play After Warriors' Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Steph Curry missed a few big shots down the stretch against the Pacers.
Steph Curry missed a few big shots down the stretch against the Pacers. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost at home to the Indiana Pacers, 111-105, on Monday night. Moments after the game the star guard got honest about his shortcomings down the stretch and what he needs to do better in oder to help his team win.

Curry had just 10 points on 2-of-13 shooting in 35 minutes and missed two big shots in the fourth quarter that could have changed the outcome.

"Down the stretch it's obviously a make-or-miss league and I missed two big shots," Curry said. "One to tie, one to try to take the lead, shots that I pride myself on. I’ve got to make those."

He then added: "I got to play better and I will."

The 36-year-old Curry has struggled a bit recently. Last week he missed all seven shots he took in a blowout loss to the Grizzlies.

Next up for the Warriors is a home game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET.

More From Around the NBA

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA