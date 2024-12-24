Steph Curry Had Brutally Honest Comment About His Level of Play After Warriors' Loss
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost at home to the Indiana Pacers, 111-105, on Monday night. Moments after the game the star guard got honest about his shortcomings down the stretch and what he needs to do better in oder to help his team win.
Curry had just 10 points on 2-of-13 shooting in 35 minutes and missed two big shots in the fourth quarter that could have changed the outcome.
"Down the stretch it's obviously a make-or-miss league and I missed two big shots," Curry said. "One to tie, one to try to take the lead, shots that I pride myself on. I’ve got to make those."
He then added: "I got to play better and I will."
The 36-year-old Curry has struggled a bit recently. Last week he missed all seven shots he took in a blowout loss to the Grizzlies.
Next up for the Warriors is a home game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET.