Steph Curry Wins All-Star Game MVP in Otherwise Lackluster Tournament-Style Showcase
Despite all of the criticism relayed towards the NBA's 2025 All-Star Game tournament—as well as criticisms of the criticisms themselves—the annual showcase did actually happen, we did get a winner and we also had an MVP crowned.
After taking down Team Candace's Rising Stars 42–35 in the semifinals, Team Shaq's OGs beat Team Chuck's Global Stars 41–25 in the tournament final to secure the victory.
Thanks to a 12-point performance, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry won the contest's Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award.
Curry went 4-of-8 shooting in the tournament's final game—all eight of which came from behind the three-point line—while also corralling four rebounds and adding an assist to his stat line.
The honor is Curry's second career All-Star Game MVP award. The 36-year-old also received the honor in 2022 after a 50-point performance in Team LeBron's 163–160 win over Team Durant.
Given that the 2025 All-Star festivities were hosted by the Warriors at San Francisco's Chase Center, it's only fitting that the best player in franchise history took home the hardware.