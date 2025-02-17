SI

Steph Curry Wins All-Star Game MVP in Otherwise Lackluster Tournament-Style Showcase

This was the Warriors guard's second career All-Star Game MVP award.

Curry won his second career NBA All-Star Game MVP on Sunday night in San Francisco.
Despite all of the criticism relayed towards the NBA's 2025 All-Star Game tournament—as well as criticisms of the criticisms themselves—the annual showcase did actually happen, we did get a winner and we also had an MVP crowned.

After taking down Team Candace's Rising Stars 42–35 in the semifinals, Team Shaq's OGs beat Team Chuck's Global Stars 41–25 in the tournament final to secure the victory.

Thanks to a 12-point performance, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry won the contest's Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award.

Curry went 4-of-8 shooting in the tournament's final game—all eight of which came from behind the three-point line—while also corralling four rebounds and adding an assist to his stat line.

The honor is Curry's second career All-Star Game MVP award. The 36-year-old also received the honor in 2022 after a 50-point performance in Team LeBron's 163–160 win over Team Durant.

Given that the 2025 All-Star festivities were hosted by the Warriors at San Francisco's Chase Center, it's only fitting that the best player in franchise history took home the hardware.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

