Stephen A. Smith Explains Why an International Player Cannot Be 'Face of the NBA'
Being "the face" of any sport is a moving target as reasonable minds can always disagree about who has earned that honor. Right now, the prevailing consensus wisdom is that LeBron James holds that mantle for the NBA and will until he retires. When that happens a crowded field will have the opportunity to take the reins.
Among the serious contenders are Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Or maybe not, according to Stephen A. Smith who shares his belief that the face of the NBA must be American-made during Tuesday's First Take.
"I don't believe an international player can be the face of the NBA," Smith said. "I know they're global iconic figures, their popularity extends globally, but the NBA is an American-born sport. It needs to resonate in America and if it doesn't resonate in America then it's not going to matter to America how you resonate beyond."
Smith continued on to say that he wishes Anthony Edwards would play himself into position to be the forward-facing face of the league. With the Minnesota Timberwolves currently slated for the Play-In Tournament, he'll have to get really hot and carry his team deep into the playoffs to continue momentum in that direction.
Smith is certainly not alone in his opinion. And history has proven him correct to this point. But let's just consider the unique position Luka Doncic is in — with the Los Angeles market and actively in place to take the keys from James. It's worth considering that his chances to fill this role are a lot higher than they were a few weeks ago.