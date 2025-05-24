SI

Stephen A. Smith Incensed After Knicks Fall Down 2-0 in Eastern Conference Finals

The ESPN media personality was incredibly frustrated after seeing his favorite team lose both homes games to start the Eastern Conference finals.

Mike McDaniel

ESPN media personality Stephen A. Smith was nearly speechless after the Knicks lost Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
ESPN media personality Stephen A. Smith posted a video on social media immediately following the New York Knicks second straight loss at Madison Square Garden on Friday night to open up the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers now lead the Eastern Conference finals 2-0 after getting swept a season ago in the series by the Boston Celtics, inching ever closer to an NBA Finals berth.

Smith, a diehard Knicks fan, was nearly speechless following the 114-109 loss.

"I'm trying to keep my cool, you know?" Smith began. "There's always hope. But I don't understand for the life of me how in the hell Tom Thibodeau has KAT playing just 28 minutes. He's gonna try to tell us it was defense! But with Mitchell Robinson on the court, the deficit increased. Jalen Brunson...that shot at the end of regulation? Don't know what that was about. I don't know what else to say. I mean...I do know what to say, but don't want to. I don't want to. I don't know what Thibs was doing tonight. I have no clue! I have no idea! ...Looks like we're going home. Looks that way! Don't know if it is that way!"

The Knicks have no choice but to regroup. Game 3 is Sunday night in Indianapolis.

Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

