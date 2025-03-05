Stephen A. Smith Gives Props to 'Coach of the Year' Candidate JJ Redick
The Los Angeles Lakers totally remade their team by bringing in Luka Doncic and in doing so totally changed expectations as they streak toward the NBA playoffs. They trot out an amazing amount of talent out onto the court, but managing two all-time players requires a certain skillset. It's one that JJ Redick has shown great aptitude in as everything is humming right along after an extremely quick adjustment period.
Because of this, Redick's stock is soaring higher and higher. The coach took his fair share of criticism before the blockbuster trade that changed everything, but is now getting some high praise.
Including some from his former colleagues on First Take.
"What do you say about JJ Redick?" Smith said on Wednesday's show. "Good Lord, have mercy. He's a coach of the year candidate."
Perhaps more impressive than the offensive explosion has been the defensive improvement. Smith pointed out that the Lakers are the stingiest unit over the past seven weeks, which does not seem like a blip on the radar.
The rest of the clip is interesting, as Molly Qerim asks whether LeBron James should get some credit for his efforts in getting Redick the coaching position. That whole situation was ripe for takes when it happened and it's now looking like it was an extremely wise decision. Smith explained that it was more about the process of how the hire happened and not about Redick's potential on the bench.
Still, it's amazing how much things can change in a month. Or when a team like the Mavericks decides to do something no NBA team would ever choose to do.