Stephen A. Smith's Latest Tirade Against LeBron James Had NBA Fans Rolling Their Eyes
As if Stephen A. Smith's beef with LeBron James wasn't already tiresome enough, the ESPN talking head filmed a new episode of his podcast during which he continued his tirade against the Los Angeles Lakers star in the aftermath of James's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
During his rant, Smith wildly suggested that had LeBron "put his hands" on him when he confronted him at a Lakers game in L.A., he would've retaliated by "swinging on him."
"If that man would've put his hands on me, I would've immediately swung on him. Immediately," Smith bizarrely stated, though he admitted that it likely would not have been a confrontation he'd have come out on top of.
Additionally, Smith also declared that James was "full of it" and "a liar."
The strange and rather one-sided feud between Smith and James has resulted in the former going on some sort of media tour, in which he's spoken about the situation to anyone who would listen. His latest antics didn't sit too well with NBA fans, who couldn't help but laugh and roll their eyes over his newest, unserious diatribe.