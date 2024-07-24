Stephen Curry Addresses Possibility of Staying With Warriors for Entire NBA Career
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry may be in Paris representing the United States in the Olympics, but it appears his future in the NBA is on his mind.
On Wednesday, Curry sat for a wide-ranging conversation with Andscape's Marc J. Spears in which he addressed the Warriors' brave new world head-on. The franchise is still reeling from the events of July 6 when longtime guard Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade.
"I’ve always said I want to be a Warrior for life. At this stage in my career, I feel like that’s possible. And you can still be a competitive, it doesn’t mean you guaranteed the championship," Curry said. "It doesn’t mean winning. Winning is always a priority, but obviously you’re realistic."
After a fourth championship in eight years in 2022, Golden State exited in the Western Conference semifinals in 2023 and missed the playoffs altogether in 2024.
"I’ll continue to make the decisions that are best for me and for my career at the end of the day when it comes to just the imagination. I want to win," Curry said. "Let’s put it this way: it’s a long-winded way of saying that it if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that. But I don’t think that’s going to be the reality."