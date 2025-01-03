Stephen Curry Had Funny Reaction to Perfect Three-Point Shooting Night
Stephen Curry is the greatest three-point shooter the NBA has ever seen.
But even Curry, who holds multiple three-point shooting records, including the most career makes of all-time from beyond the arc, sometimes accomplishes a feat he's never done before, surprising himself in the process.
That's what occurred during the Golden State Warriors' 139–105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, as Curry made eight threes without missing one attempt from beyond the arc, the most made threes he's had without a miss in his career.
When told of the feat in a postgame interview, an unaware Curry had an amusing reaction.
"Yeah, I had no clue," Curry sheepishly said when asked if the feat surprised him. Curry went on to add that it was "cool" to do something for the first time.
Curry, who battled through a thumb sprain on his shooting hand, became the first player in NBA history to go 8-for-8 from three-point range and have 10 assists in a game.
"First of all, thanks for making up a stat that I could be a first at, that's pretty cool," Curry wisecracked during his postgame presser.
After losing three games in a row, Curry and the Warriors have now won two of their last three games played.