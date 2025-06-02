Stephen Curry Hopes to Follow in Michael Jordan's Footsteps With Post-Retirement Goal
With 16 NBA seasons under his belt, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry remains one of the league's most dangerous players. The 37-year-old sharpshooter averaged 24.5 points and six assists in 70 games for the Warriors in 2024–25, though his season ended with a playoff injury that ultimately doomed the team against the Minnesota Timberwolves after an upset win over the second-seeded Houston Rockets.
Still, Curry will be back looking to add a fifth NBA title to his Hall of Fame résumé. As long as he can knock down around 40% of his three-pointers, he'll have a role in the league, but Curry has been planning for his post-basketball future for a while now, with an array of business interests away from the court. He discussed that portfolio, and what may lay ahead, in a CNBC special Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry which is set to air on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.
While Curry has built much of his basketball legacy in the Bay Area, he grew up in Charlotte, and looks up to another famous North Carolinian for what he's done both on and off the court: Michael Jordan. After his playing career, Jordan bought into the Charlotte Hornets (then called the Bobcats) ownership group in 2006, becoming the majority owner in 2010. (Jordan sold his controlling stake in 2023.)
While Curry could expand his role in media after he hangs up his signature Under Armours, it certainly sounds like his ultimate goal is to follow in Jordan's footsteps and own a team.
“He might be the only one in our generation who has sat in that seat and done it that way,” Curry said, via CNBC. “The idea of being a part of an ownership group and the right opportunity that allows me to have an impact on how a franchise should be operated—how you’re going after true winning, like we’ve done here with the Warriors—that’s something I’m excited about pursuing. It’s interesting. Obviously, as an active player, you can’t participate in that level until you’re done. So you’ll see me in the seat somewhere down the road.”
Curry, an investor in the Unrivaled women's three-on-three league, also expressed interest in joining a WNBA ownership group. In the same interview, he discusses potentially going into broadcasting (although he confirmed that he won't do it immediately after retiring) and even pursuing a professional golf career.
Owning a team has to be near the apex of any great athlete's post-retirement dreams, and even if that requires far more capital than Curry has access to right now, it is firmly on his radar.