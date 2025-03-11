Unrivaled 3-on-3 Women's Basketball League Announces Steph Curry As Investor
Unrivaled—a new 3-on-3 women's basketball league based in Miami—made headlines even before beginning play for its formidable lineup of investors.
On Tuesday morning, the league announced it had added one more famous than all the rest. Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has invested in Unrivaled, the circuit announced.
"I am incredibly proud to be joining the Unrivaled family as the league continues to set a new standard for how women's professional sports should operate—empowering athletes and ensuring they have a real stake in their own success," Curry said in a league release. "Unrivaled is not just innovating the way we play basketball, but also how we value and invest in the athletes who drive the game forward."
The brainchild of Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, Unrivaled began play on Jan. 17 with six teams.
The league's inaugural season will end Monday, with the Lunar Owls, Rose, Laces and Vinyl in contention for its first championship.