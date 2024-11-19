Stephen Curry Congratulated James Harden on Three-Point Milestone in Cool Moment
In terms of three-pointers made, Stephen Curry and James Harden stand alone in NBA history.
And on Monday night, the two three-point marksmen, who shared the court during the Los Angeles Clippers' 102-99 win over the Golden State Warriors at the Intuit Dome, also shared an embrace just a day after Harden moved past Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen on the all-time three-pointers made list.
Before the start of the game, Harden, who now trails only Curry in terms of makes from beyond the arc, shared a hug with the Warriors star, who congratulated him on the achievement.
Harden moved past Allen with a three-pointer from the right wing in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Utah Jazz. After the game, Curry, who along with Harden was a lottery pick in the 2009 NBA draft class, put the Clippers star's milestone in perspective.
"Yeah, it's special for sure," Curry said. " It's probably something he's looked forward to ... None of us came in the league thinking that that was gonna be on the horizon. You just give everything to the game and he's had an unbelievable run."
"We've had a lot of battles like you said but just the fact that he's now second on the list in front of two greats that we both respect. It's pretty special, so we'll see how far we can both push it.
"I know, we've got a lot left in the tank but it is pretty cool that the two ... What was he? A third pick and I was seventh from '09 ... That's pretty special."
Harden's Houston Rockets and Curry's Warriors have collided in four postseason series, making for a rivalry that at times became bitter. Harden felt the frustrations of losing to Curry's Warriors each time, but told reporters that he appreciates the "greatness" that was bred from the competitiveness.
"I really feel a type of way about him," Harden said. "Because they got the best of us. In prime years where we were competitive and we had real chances to reach the finals [NBA Finals} and compete for a championship ... They had a dynasty over there, which is one of the greatest dynasties basketball has ever seen."
"For me, it was trying to get past him that whole three, four-year stint that they had. And it was frustrating because I felt like I was doing a lot. More than a lot of people can do ... It is what it is. But just to see the greatness that evolved and that's transpired throughout our entire careers ..."
"Hopefully true basketball fans could understand it and appreciate it."