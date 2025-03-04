SI

Steph Curry Reunites With Former Davidson Coach, Athletes Ahead of Hometown Matchup

It was a heartwarming moment on the field before the Warriors vs. Hornets game.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up for a game.
Ahead of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's hometown game vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, Curry reunited with his former college coach.

Curry competed for coach Bob McKillop for three seasons at Davidson, which is located near Charlotte. McKillop worked as Davidson's men's basketball coach from 1989 until 2022. He was a huge influence on Curry's basketball career, so it was a heartwarming meetup on the court when the former coach-player duo hugged before the NBA matchup.

Curry also met and spoke with some current Davidson athletes before the game, which was probably an incredible moment for the young Wildcats.

Davidson men's basketball saw some of its best years while Curry was on the team from 2006 to '09. Curry helped lead the team to three Southern Conference titles, and he was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year twice. Curry was the NCAA scoring leader in 2009.

