Stephen Curry Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans After Winning All-Star MVP
Stephen Curry was named the Most Valuable Player of this year's NBA All-Star Game after a strong outing during the championship match between Shaq's OGs and Chuck's Global Stars.
Curry, who previously won All-Star MVP during the 2021-22 season, shared a heartfelt message for his fans after receiving the honor once again. The 36-year-old explained how the honor was even more special this time around because he was playing on the Golden State Warriors' home court at the Chase Center, in front of fans in the Bay.
"Only 11 All-Stars to my name…..but this one was extra special playing in the Bay. Love the game more than you'll ever know. Appreciate everyone who's helped me get here. Nothing short of GRATEFUL!" wrote Curry on X, formerly Twitter.
Sunday's game was the 11th time Curry featured in an All-Star Game. It was his fifth straight appearance in the game and the 11th in the last 12 seasons, with the lone exception being the 2019-20 season when he missed all but five games of the campaign.
It was the first time since 2000 that the Warriors were the hosts of the All-Star Game, and Curry voiced his appreciation for the outpour of support he received from his home fans.