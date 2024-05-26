Stephen Curry, Wife Ayesha, Announce Birth of Son Caius Chai
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha announced Sunday the birth of their son Caius Chai.
Curry revealed the addition to his family on Instagram, noting that Caius Chai, whom he said was an "early arrival", was born on May 11.
"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful! Caius Chai 5/11/24," wrote Curry in an Instagram post on Sunday.
Stephen and Ayesha, who have been married since 2011, now have four children together. In addition to Caius Chai, the pair are parents to daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, as well as son Canon, 5.
Curry's children have had their share of viral moments throughout the years. During the 2015 NBA Playoffs, a young Riley stole the show on multiple occasions during various postgame press conferences. In 2022, Canon went viral after his adorable greeting for his father's teammate, Klay Thompson.
Back in March, Ayesha opened up on the Curry family to Sweet July, indicating that she expects her fourth pregnancy to be her last.