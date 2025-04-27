Steve Ballmer Had a Great Seat for Aaron Gordon’s Game-Winning Dunk
The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 101-99, in Game 4 of their first round playoff series. Aaron Gordon made the game-winning dunk as time expired. Gordon's game-winner came right in front of Clippers owner Steve Ballmer who had spent much of the previous 11 minutes and 59 seconds of the fourth quarter cheering on a huge comeback by his team.
The Clippers trailed by 22 early in the fourth quarter and came all the way back to take the lead with less than a minute remaining. Ballmer loved the comeback and reacted to every big moment like the team was relaunching Windows 95.
It's what makes Ballmer so great. He spends. He cares deeply. He lives and dies with every play like a real fan.
And that's why he was sitting his usual seat and probably had the best look at Gordon's dunk out of anyone in the entire stadium who wasn't wearing a jersey.
Steve Ballmer basically got posterized.