Steve Kerr Addresses Whether He Believes 2025 Warriors Are a Championship Team
The Golden State Warriors' dynasty could be approaching its end, with Stephen Curry approaching the twilight of his career at 36 years old.
Curry is still playing at a top level, though for how much longer remains to be seen. That leaves some sense of urgency within the organization to be ready to compete for a championship as quickly as possible, potentially even this year.
When asked about the possibility of the Warriors making a championship run in 2025, Steve Kerr spoke candidly, providing an honest answer with his assessment of the team.
"This team has the potential to be a championship team, but we're not there yet," said Kerr, via ESPN. "We're competitive every night, and we feel confident in our ability to be competitive every night. Now, whether we can do that for four rounds in the playoffs remains to be seen."
As of writing, the Warriors are the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, holding an 18–17 record. They've cooled off from a strong start to the season that saw them win 12 of their first 15 games. While they've shown flashes of their potential, the team has been inconsistent, and struggles when Curry isn't at his best. In games this season where Curry doesn't score at least 15 points, the Warriors are just 1–5.
Kerr made clear that he thinks when the team's at his best, they're one of the best in the Association, but acknowledged that it's a much taller task to compete on a nightly basis throughout a lengthy playoff run.