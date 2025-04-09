Steve Kerr Hilariously Roasts Buddy Hield for Not Passing to Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield learned the hard way what happens when you don't pass to an open Steph Curry after coach Steve Kerr positively roasted him on the sidelines of Tuesday night's game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
The Warriors unsurprisingly made easy work of the Kevin Durant-less Suns, but Kerr was still pressed when Hield did not get the ball into Curry's hands. As such, the coach spent at least part of a timeout jokingly "re-introducing" Hield to Steph to remind him to pass to the league's best shooter.
"Buddy, that's Steph. Steph Curry," Kerr told Hield, pointing to a seated Steph. "Steph, Buddy Hield. I want you guys to meet each other. ... Say hello to Steph, he's the greatest shooter in the history of the world, wide open."
But Kerr soon dropped the bit to chuckle and hug Hield, presumably to make clear the teasing was all in good fun. "I love you, Buddy," he said.
Watch that hilarious exchange below:
Curry dropped a team-leading 25 points in the Warriors' 133–95 win, plus nine rebounds and six assists—though, to Kerr's point, maybe those numbers would have been higher had he had some extra shots. Meanwhile, Hield had a modest effort as well, recording seven points, four rebounds, and one dime.