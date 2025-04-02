Steph Curry Makes Funny Admission About Three-Point Record After Big Shooting Night
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry put up an eye-popping 52 points—his second 50 burger of the season—in the Dubs' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, a positively electric display fueled by 12 beautiful buckets from behind the arc.
As amazing as that single-game trey total is, it still does not surpass the current record of 14, held by Dallas Mavericks (and former Warriors) guard Klay Thompson.
Considering the number he churned out tonight, Curry was asked after the game if he was aware he was approaching Thompson's total—and he had the perfect record-chasing admission in response.
"That was the first two threes of the fourth quarter," Curry revealed with a smile. "I definitely was thinking about Klay in Chicago. This is as close as I've been with the amount of time left. But then after that, reality check, we gotta win the game. So you don't want to sabotage anything."
Check out that answer below:
Though the Grizzlies at one point came back from their deficit at the half, the Warriors ultimately pulled out a decisive win, 134-125. In addition to Curry's dominant night, the team was aided by 27 points from Jimmy Butler, plus 10 rebounds and 12 assists from Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month Draymond Green.