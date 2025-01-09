Steve Kerr Says Childhood Home Was Lost to Pacific Palisades Wildfire
Steve Kerr has a deep connection to Pacific Palisades, where wildfires have left little standing in their wake this week. On Thursday he confirmed that his childhood home had been lost in the blaze.
"It's been tough. My family is fine, my mom is in good hands but her house is gone. So I've been on the phone with my siblings quite a bit, family calls just with my mom, but she's got a lot of support...she's safe and sound." Kerr said.
He continued, "That's my home town and all my friends who are from there, pretty much they've all lost their homes, their family homes, childhood homes. Our old high school is gone, the town looks like it has just been completely wiped out. It's surreal and devastating."
Kerr noted that his parents bought the house in 1969 and it was the home he grew up in. He had just been there two weeks earlier for dinner with his mother.
The Golden State Warriors head coach played basketball at Palisades High School before landing at Arizona for his collegiate career. Palisades High is now Palisades Charter High School, which suffered major damage from the fires this week.
Luckily Kerr's family and friends seem to be safe, though they have suffered incalcuable losses.