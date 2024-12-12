Steve Kerr Gave Comical One-Liner About Rockets’ Red NBA Cup Court
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a lot to say after the game about a foul call that happened in the final seconds of the team's NBA Cup quarterfinals loss to the Houston Rockets, but he also gave quite the comical answer about the Rockets' special NBA Cup court.
Each team has a personalized court for the NBA Cup, with many of the teams' courts sporting the team's colors. The Rockets' court is bright red, for example. All of the Toyota Center is red since the seats are also the same color. This color scheme seemed to really throw Kerr off.
"It felt like I was descending into the depths of Hell," Kerr said.
Do you kind of get where he was coming from?
It was fitting with this description that the Rockets eliminated the Warriors from the NBA Cup. The Rockets will move onto the semifinals to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.