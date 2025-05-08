Steph Curry Shares Honest Take on Temptation to Play Through Hamstring Strain
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was understandably crushed after straining his hamstring during Game 1 of a playoff series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it sounds like he's still not looking to jump the gun in terms of his recovery.
Asked Thursday about the temptation of returning to the court early (he is expected to miss about three games), Curry gave an honest, level-headed answer about how he's going to handle this setback, despite the pressure of a playoff run.
"Eventually, there will be conversations like that. I'm not anywhere near close to that," he told reporters. "I'm not rushing it. .. I know how tricky hamstrings can be, where they can fool you [into thinking] that it's healed, even if you don't feel anything. So that gray area will be a little confusing, I'm sure. But I'll do everything in my power to get back as soon as possible."
Watch that answer below:
The guard also took a moment to praise his teammates for stepping up without him, noting that Draymond Green was "quarterbacking on both sides of the ball" and Buddy Hield was "playing at a high level" on Tuesday before adding that he has "a lot of confidence" everyone can keep up the good work while he's out.
"There has to be a healing process. It's just the way the body works," Curry continued, clarifying that he does not have a target return date.
The future Hall of Famer exited Game 1 in the second quarter with what was later determined to be a hamstring strain (and the first muscle strain of his career). The team now expects to be without him for at least a week, meaning he will miss Game 2 and likely Games 3 and 4. If the series goes beyond that, it's possible he could be back—but, like he said, he's not looking to rush it.