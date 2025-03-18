Steve Kerr Gave Simple Reason Why Jimmy Butler Effect Will Last Longer on Warriors
Jimmy Butler has clashed with every franchise he's played with in his NBA career leading up to his trade to the Golden State Warriors, and some think it's only a matter of time before Butler and drama find each other again in the Bay.
The Warriors have so far reaped the rejuvenating effects of the Butler trade, going 14-3 since and keeping pace with the uber-competitive West to stay out of the play-in tournament for now. While everyone is waiting for the other shoe to drop, Warriors coach Steve Kerr is seemingly aware of the risks that came with the Butler trade.
Kerr, who spent his fair share of time around some of the league's most notorious instigators and provocateurs from Dennis Rodman to Draymond Green, has fully bought into the Butler era in Golden State.
When asked by The Ringer's Logan Murdock why Butler’s fit in Golden State will last beyond the immediate future, Kerr said, "Ultimately, I believe that Steph Curry, what Steph represents, I just think Jimmy respects that and I can see the relationship between them and the mutual respect. I just believe that it’s going to work and it’s one of the great benefits of Steph. People don’t want to disappoint Steph."
Butler himself has spoken highly of Steph Curry since his arrival in Golden State. After the Warriors' 114-105 loss to a depleted Denver Nuggets side Monday night, the veteran forward took responsibility for the defeat while defending Curry, who looked fatigued.
"That’s on myself and that’s on us as a unit to pick up the slack for [Curry]," Butler told reporters. "He’s our leader and we must protect him at all times."
History could be destined to repeat itself given Butler's past squabbles on the Bulls, Timberwolves, 76ers and Heat. For the sake of the Warriors' renewed title chances this year and beyond, Kerr and the rest of the organization certainly hope it doesn't.