Steve Kerr Looking on in Disbelief Over Foul Call Became Instant Meme

Another reaction meme was born.

Josh Wilson

Kerr and the Warriors were eliminated from NBA Cup contention on Wednesday night
Kerr and the Warriors were eliminated from NBA Cup contention on Wednesday night / Screengrab, HoopMixOnly on X
Steve Kerr was incredulous over a crucial call in the closing seconds of the Golden State Warriors' NBA Cup quarterfinal loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets. It was a loose ball foul that gave Jalen Green two free throws which put the Rockets ahead by one, 91-90 with 3.5 seconds to go.

Kerr had fiery comments for the media on the call after the game, but his look said it all:

Mouth agape, Kerr wore his reaction outwardly and gave the internet a pretty classic reaction meme.

Be sure to bookmark that one for the next time your closest friend says or does something unconscionable.

Most generally agreed that the call was a bit suspect given the context. It was a loose ball that the Rockets had possession of in their backcourt. Kerr said after the game he thought it would have been better to give Houston a timeout and let the players determine the outcome of the game, not free throws. Others who disagreed with the call thought it was a jump ball.

Golden State ran one final set play after the free throws on which Brandin Podziemski attempted a three which missed badly. Golden State led by six with 1:20 left in the game. Houston cut that in half with an offensive rebound that led to a Fred VanVleet three-pointer. Then, Alperen Şengün added a layup to cut the lead to one before the free throws. The Warriors did not score in the final 3:03.

Houston now moves on to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinal.

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

