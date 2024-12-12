Steve Kerr Looking on in Disbelief Over Foul Call Became Instant Meme
Steve Kerr was incredulous over a crucial call in the closing seconds of the Golden State Warriors' NBA Cup quarterfinal loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets. It was a loose ball foul that gave Jalen Green two free throws which put the Rockets ahead by one, 91-90 with 3.5 seconds to go.
Kerr had fiery comments for the media on the call after the game, but his look said it all:
Mouth agape, Kerr wore his reaction outwardly and gave the internet a pretty classic reaction meme.
Be sure to bookmark that one for the next time your closest friend says or does something unconscionable.
Most generally agreed that the call was a bit suspect given the context. It was a loose ball that the Rockets had possession of in their backcourt. Kerr said after the game he thought it would have been better to give Houston a timeout and let the players determine the outcome of the game, not free throws. Others who disagreed with the call thought it was a jump ball.
Golden State ran one final set play after the free throws on which Brandin Podziemski attempted a three which missed badly. Golden State led by six with 1:20 left in the game. Houston cut that in half with an offensive rebound that led to a Fred VanVleet three-pointer. Then, Alperen Şengün added a layup to cut the lead to one before the free throws. The Warriors did not score in the final 3:03.
Houston now moves on to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinal.