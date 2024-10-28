Steve Kerr Provides Steph Curry Injury Update As Warriors Star Exits Loss to Clippers
Steph Curry was ruled out of the Golden State Warriors' 112–104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night in the fourth quarter due to a left ankle sprain.
After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr updated reporters on the superstar's condition.
"He's doing O.K.," Kerr said. "... He used the word 'mild' or 'moderate'—he's obviously sprained that ankle many times before. He doesn't think it's too bad. But obviously, it's a concern."
Kerr also told reporters that Curry will undergo an MRI on Sunday night.
Curry and the Warriors were off to a great start to the 2024-25 campaign, blowing out the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz before falling to Los Angeles on Sunday.
In 27 minutes against the Clippers, Curry registered 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting with six assists and four rebounds before exiting the game. He rolled his ankle in the second half, returned to the game and exited for good after rolling it again.
The Warriors (2–1) are back in action Tuesday night in a home tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center.