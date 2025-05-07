Steve Kerr Shares Warriors’ Game 2 Plan for Injured Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday night but they lost star guard Stephen Curry to a hamstring injury and are now planning on him being out for Game 2 on Thursday night.
Curry injured his hamstring in the second quarter and went straight to the locker room after motioning to the bench that he needed to come out. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game and had to watch from the locker room as his team held on and got the huge win on the road.
After the game Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said they are preparing for Curry to be out at least for Game 2.
"We're definitely game-planning for him to not be available on Thursday," Kerr said. "We don't know yet, but with a hamstring, it's hard to imagine that he would play Thursday."
Kerr added that Pat Spencer will get more playing time if Curry can't play:
"We've seen Pat. He's a gamer, we know that," Kerr said. "Those (Game 1) minutes were big and if Steph doesn't go, Pat will definitely get more time Thursday."
Buddy Hield led the way for the Warriors in Game 1 with 24 points, while Jimmy Butler added 20 in what was a total team win for Golden State after losing their star guard.