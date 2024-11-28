Steve Kerr Offers Steph Curry Injury Update As Warriors Star Misses Game vs. Thunder
The Golden State Warriors will be operating without superstar Steph Curry on Wednesday night during their clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.
Curry was ruled out earlier Wednesday with bilateral knee pain. In other words, soreness in both knees.
"He's been banged up the last week. His knees have been bothering him," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game Wednesday night. "... Hopefully this gives Steph the time he needs the next couple of days to get ready for our road trip."
Kerr also said he expects Curry to play in the Warriors' next contest against the Phoenix Suns, the first of a quick two-game road trip.
"He needs some time to clear the tendinitis that's in his knees right now," Kerr said. "Hopefully the next couple of days will do that."
It will mark Curry's fourth game missed this season after he was sidelined for three games in late October and early November due to an ankle injury. The Warriors went 3–0 without their superstar with wins over the New Orleans Pelicans (twice) and the Houston Rockets.
Curry and the Warriors (12–5) are off to a tremendous start this season. In a career-low 29.7 minutes per game, Curry is averaging 22.4 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range.