Steve Kerr Summed Up Warriors' Strategy vs. Rockets With Just Two Words

Getting right to the point.

Brigid Kennedy

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Apr 28, 2025.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Apr 28, 2025. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
When it came time to strategize for his Game 6 showdown vs. the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a pretty succinct directive for everyone except two players on his team.

Speaking with NBC Sports' Warriors insider Monte Pool on Thursday, Kerr made clear he prefers possessions where either Steph Curry or Jimmy Butler has the ball. So, when communicating that plan to the rest of his roster, he had just a two-word message as to the strategy for Friday night: feed them. Them being Butler and Curry, of course.

So far, Golden State is listening. The Dubs were trailing by five at halftime, but Curry had notched a game-leading 16 points in the first two quarters and Butler the second-most (12) behind him. Playoff Jimmy even knocked down an absolutely wild three just before the buzzer, bringing the Warriors that much closer.

Both players' early dominance justifies Kerr's strategy—when either of these guys has the ball, good things happen, even if they aren't in the lead.

There's still plenty of game left, though, so we'll see whether Golden State keeps feeding these two stars ... and how the Rockets choose to respond.

Brigid Kennedy
