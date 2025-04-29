SI

Steve Kerr's Telling Admission About Jimmy Butler's Injury Adds to Playoff Lore

Kerr knew the Dubs needed Playoff Jimmy on Monday night.

Brigid Kennedy

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on April 28, 2025.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on April 28, 2025. / Anthony Slater / X / Screensho
In this story:

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows exactly the kind of impact Jimmy Butler has on the court, so much so that he kept the star forward in Monday night's Game 4 vs. the Houston Rockets for 40 minutes despite his pelvic contusion.

But in keeping with Butler's playoff prowess, the coach was rewarded for it—the Dubs edged out the Rockets 109-106, and Butler led his team with 27 points, plus five rebounds and six assists. Multiple Warriors were singing his praises after the game, including Kerr, who made clear after the fact that Golden State needed Butler last night and that he has no regrets about playing the injured forward as long as he did.

"We had to have him," the coach said postgame. "I mean, if this were the regular season, he'd probably miss another week or two, but it's the playoffs and he's Jimmy Butler. This is what he does."

Watch that full answer below:

To Kerr's point, Butler is known for coming alive in the playoffs. And on Monday, he did exactly that, just as Kerr had no doubt hoped. So yeah, the Warriors had to have him out there. (And Butler seemed pretty pumped to be there, too.)

Next up for Playoff Jimmy and Golden State—Game 5 on Wednesday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA