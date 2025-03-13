SI

Steven Adams Takes Mason Plumlee to Ground, Both Players Ejected From Rockets-Suns

A scuffle between the two big men leads to a pair of ejections

Liam McKeone

Mason Plumlee and Steven Adams got into a old-fashioned scuffle on Wednesday night
The Houston Rockets hosted the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, and things got interesting late in the second quarter.

With the Rockets up by one and a few minutes to go before the halftime break, Jalen Green drained a three to extend his team's lead.

As he walked back down the court, Houston center Steven Adams and Phoenix center Mason Plumlee got tangled up. Neither man was willing to back down from the interaction, and after a few moments Adams locked his arms around Plumlee and the momentum of the two centers brought them both crashing to the ground.

It was quite the dramatic sequence, and led to the ejection of both players.

The Rockets entered the break beating the Suns 57-52.

Liam McKeone
