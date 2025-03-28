Stunned Lakers Fan Becomes New Meme After Bulls' Mind-Boggling Comeback Win
A perfectly timed camera pan to a shocked sports fan trying to grasp an epic loss spawns top-tier meme content. There was the shocked Michigan fan who couldn't believe his Wolverines lost to Michigan State on a fumble return for a touchdown in 2015. Earlier this NBA season, Jalen Rose became a meme for his reaction to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra calling a timeout he didn't have, which brought back memories.
Thursday night, a new fan found his way to the camera, whether he wanted to or not.
The moment came after the Chicago Bulls stunned the Los Angeles Lakers with a six-point comeback in six seconds. The Lakers were able to regain the lead, but gave it right back as they lost on an improbable buzzer-beater by Josh Giddey from half court.
As the Bulls and their fans went wild, not able to believe what just happened, the Chicago broadcast panned to a blankly-staring Lakers fan at the perfect time. You can watch the full sequence here:
Everybody in the United Center seemed to be jumping and making noise except for that one, sad Lakers fan.
An epic way to lose, but at least the Lakers fan got some newly found internet fame and a memory he won't forget. And everyone else gets a new meme to bookmark.
Giddey's game-winner lifted the Bulls to an improbable 119–117 win. He exploded for a triple-double with 25 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.