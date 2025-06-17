Suns Don't Like One Kevin Durant Suitor's Current Offer in Trade Talks
The NBA season isn't even over, but the battle for Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant's services ahead of a contract year is already an intense one. Even at 36, the future Hall of Famer is expected to command a sizable market.
It appears, however, that one of Durant's most frequently discussed suitors may have alienated the Suns. According to a Monday evening dispatch from Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Phoenix isn't thrilled with what the Houston Rockets are currently offering in trade talks.
"The Rockets and Suns have had meaningful discussions about a deal, team sources said," Amick and Krawczynski wrote. "Houston has a firm offer on the table but Phoenix, to this point, has been seriously underwhelmed by it."
That's notable, because the Rockets' war chest of assets it could offer the Suns is considerable. On a minutes per game basis, six of Houston's top eight players are in their age-23-or-under seasons.
The Rockets won 52 games this season, so missing on Durant may not be the end of the world. If they're in the market for still-prolific scoring and instant legitimacy, though, they may have to raise their game—and their offer.