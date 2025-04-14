NBA Insiders Name 'Major Issue' That Led to Suns Firing Mike Budenhozler
The Phoenix Suns suffered through another disappointing campaign this season and the first days of the franchise's offseason are once again bringing significant change. Monday brought news the Suns fired Mike Budenholzer after one season at the helm, marking the third straight offseason Phoenix has fired its head coach and forcing the organization to once again undergo a head coach search this summer.
In the immediate aftermath of the news, The Athletic published an insider report detailing how and why Budenholzer's time as head coach came to an end so quickly. Doug Haller, Sam Amick, and Fred Katz fingered one big issue as a primary catalyst: his relationship with Suns superstar Devin Booker.
"While the Suns’ underwhelming season was at the root of the decision, team sources say Budenholzer’s inability to manage his locker room had everything to do with the decision," the three reporters wrote for The Athletic. "More specifically, his contentious relationship with four-time All-Star and franchise centerpiece Devin Booker, as well as several other key players, was seen internally as a major issue. The Suns, who are widely expected to trade Kevin Durant this summer, are still planning on building around the 28-year-old Booker and didn’t see a productive path forward with Budenholzer at the helm."
Budenholzer would not be the first coach in NBA history to be shown the door due to a contentious relationship with a star. It's still suboptimal for Phoenix to be hunting for a fourth coach in four years.
A big offseason awaits for the Suns. Budenholzer likely won't be the only face from this year's team who will be gone by next season's tip, with numerous rumors swirling around Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. How owner Mat Ishbia chooses to navigate another summer of change will have significant ramifications, both for his team and the NBA.