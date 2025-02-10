Suns' Kevin Durant Candidly Discusses Future in Phoenix After Trade Rumors
NBA superstar Kevin Durant made it through the NBA trade deadline unscathed, but he had a target on his back for a while there. The Suns were purportedly thinking of using Durant as their bargaining chip on the trade market, in one instance with the Golden State Warriors and another with the Miami Heat, but a deal never materialized. It would have been huge news if it had, but for now, despite interest from teams beyond the Heat and the Warriors, Durant remains firmly in Phoenix.
That said, it is believed that Durant may have been none too pleased to be on the chopping block in the first place... though you wouldn't necessarily know that based on the answer he gave reporters on Monday.
Asked if the rumors made him think differently about the franchise moving forward, the 36-year-old responded quite diplomatically.
"No, I always had a goal of just playing my contract out and seeing what happens," he said in response. "I can't focus on a year and a half down the line, I try to focus on a day ahead of me. I know that will be a topic. That's probably the most frustrating part about being in trade talks is that the microscope is going to be on solely just me [for] the rest of the season."
"And my body language, how I speak to you guys after the games, how I'm looking on the bench, that stuff will be magnified, which sucks, but like I said, that's part of the business I gotta just deal with and accept. But if I keep the main thing the main thing then that can be the main focus. If we turn around and play well, people will focus on that."
Watch that answer below:
"It's just business, man," Durant added right before that, reacting to talks of him going to the Warriors. "Everybody is bought and sold in this league. Anybody can be up for auction. So I understand that. It's just about getting back on the court, trying to go out there and play the game that I love."
The forward is in the middle of his third season with the Suns, where he is signed through 2025-26. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has predicted that, given Durant's reported frustration at not having been involved in trade talks, it's possible he demands a move from the franchise over the summer. But his remarks today about finishing out his contract seem to negate that speculation. If anything, maybe he'll just find a new home when the time comes. We'll have to wait and see.
Durant is currently averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He is expected to play Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the last three contests due to a left ankle sprain.