Suns Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant Day After He Leaves Win Over Spurs
The Phoenix Suns received an important injury update on one of their best players on Wednesday afternoon.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, forward Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in one week after suffering a left ankle sprain on Tuesday night.
In the first half of Phoenix's 104-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Durant drove to the basket before landing hard on his left ankle. He shot two free throws, played through the next time stoppage, and entered the game briefly to start the second half before leaving for the remainder of the game.
The Suns' win on Tuesday brings them to 12-8 on the season. Durant was out for the majority of November with a calf strain before returning last Tuesday. Phoenix is 11-2 with the 36-year-old in the lineup this season and just 1-6 without him. He's averaging 25.8 points on 53.6% shooting this season in 13 games played.
Sans Durant for at least their next three games, the Suns begin a four-game road trip on Thursday in New Orleans—taking on the 4-18 Pelicans.