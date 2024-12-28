SI

NBA Doles Out Hefty Suspensions to Three Players After Suns-Mavs Brawl

Naji Marshall, Jusuf Nurkić and P.J. Washington will all miss time after the on-court altercation.

Blake Silverman

Dallas Mavericks forward Marshall punches Phoenix Suns center Nurkic during the third quarter at Footprint Center.
Dallas Mavericks forward Marshall punches Phoenix Suns center Nurkic during the third quarter at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA has dished out punishments following the third-quarter brawl between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks Friday night.

Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has been suspended for four games without pay, while Suns big man Jusuf Nurkić has been suspended for three games without pay, according to the league.

Marshall and Nurkić got into a scuffle after Nurkić committed an offensive foul on Mavs' center Daniel Gafford. Marshall and Nurkić exchanged words, which brought Nurkić to then swing his arm at Marshall, hitting him in the head. Marshall responded by throwing a punch that hit Nurkić in the face and sent him to the ground.

Mavericks forward P.J. Washington was suspended for one game without pay for escalating the situation.

Following the brawl, all three players were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game. According to the NBA's news release announcing the suspensions, Marshall attempted to further engage Nurkić in a hostile manner outside the locker rooms after the on-court altercation.

Now, Marshall, Nurkić and Washington will all miss time stemming from the incident.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA