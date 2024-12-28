NBA Doles Out Hefty Suspensions to Three Players After Suns-Mavs Brawl
The NBA has dished out punishments following the third-quarter brawl between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks Friday night.
Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has been suspended for four games without pay, while Suns big man Jusuf Nurkić has been suspended for three games without pay, according to the league.
Marshall and Nurkić got into a scuffle after Nurkić committed an offensive foul on Mavs' center Daniel Gafford. Marshall and Nurkić exchanged words, which brought Nurkić to then swing his arm at Marshall, hitting him in the head. Marshall responded by throwing a punch that hit Nurkić in the face and sent him to the ground.
Mavericks forward P.J. Washington was suspended for one game without pay for escalating the situation.
Following the brawl, all three players were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game. According to the NBA's news release announcing the suspensions, Marshall attempted to further engage Nurkić in a hostile manner outside the locker rooms after the on-court altercation.
Now, Marshall, Nurkić and Washington will all miss time stemming from the incident.