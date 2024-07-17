Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Says Team Wanted Bronny James Before Lakers Drafted Him
Bronny James seemed destined to wind up on the Los Angeles Lakers, but another team was interested in landing his services. According to Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, his franchise thought James would have been a great fit on the roster.
Before the draft, James's agent, Rich Paul, had let it be known his client wanted to either wind with the Lakers or Suns. Ishbia was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show and revealed the Suns were interested in James.
Entering the second night of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Suns owned the 56th pick in the draft, one slot behind the Lakers' second-round pick. Phoenix acquired that selection by shipping the 22nd pick (DaRon Holmes II) to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for the 28th pick (Ryan Dunn), the 57th pick, plus second-round selections in 2026 and 2031.
The Suns then traded the 56th pick (Kevin McCullar Jr.) and a future second-round pick to the New York Knicks for the draft rights to Oso Ighodaro, who had been selected with the 40th pick.
Phoenix had a draft pick right in the area James was selected. If the Lakers had gotten cold feet, LeBron James and his son may have never gotten the chance to play together.