Suns Owner Gives Odd Description of What He's Looking for in a New Head Coach
Mat Ishbia knows what he's looking for in a coach and it sounds a lot like what he already had.
The Phoenix Suns owner addressed the media on Thursday, days after firing coach Mike Budenholzer. The former Milwaukee Bucks coach only got one season in Phoenix before getting a pink slip. Now, Ishbia has a clear vision of what he wants for his replacement, and it's a bit odd.
"We're gonna look for someone that fits the vision of the Phoenix Suns basketball organization," Ishbia said. "Someone that's gonna live out exactly what I'm talking about. Someone that's a little bit grimy, a little bit grinder, a little bit tough. Have a little bit of that in them."
Given that description, Ishbia should really look into hiring a currently unemployed coach by the name of Mike Budenholzer. I hear he's decent.
The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin posted his entire answer.
Ishbia also took the blame for the Suns' disappointing season. Phoenix finished the season 36–46 and missed the playoffs despite having the high-priced trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Now, with Budenholzer gone and the increasing likelihood of a Durant trade, the franchise is looking for a complete shakeup.
That changeover will start with a "grimy" new coach.