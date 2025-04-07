Why Suns May Have to Sell Low on Kevin Durant Trade This Offseason, NBA Insider Says
The Phoenix Suns are likely to renew trade conversations around star forward Kevin Durant this offseason, after opting against moving the veteran at the trade deadline.
Durant vetoed a trade to his former team, the Golden State Warriors, in February, a decision that led to the Warriors' move for Jimmy Butler. The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly attempted to make a move for Durant as well, and other teams like the Dallas Mavericks have been connected to the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Phoenix sent a haul to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant: Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 first-round pick. The Suns reportedly wanted a huge return to trade away the 37-year-old, part of the reason a trade didn't ultimately come together in the end. ESPN's Brian Windhorst says the franchise may not be able to expect the type of package it is hoping for in a potential Durant trade this offseason.
"Durant will be 37 years old at the start of next season, and while he's absolutely still worth the $55 million he will earn next season, the two-year, $120 million max extension he may be looking for might not attract suitors," Windhorst wrote. "Teams that will want Durant will be title contenders who generally have high payrolls already. If the Suns arrive at a crossroads where they have to move Durant, they might have to make a decision between getting what they want, which is a beautiful package of players and draft capital, and settling for what they need, which is flexibility."
He compares the situation to that of Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers last season; it was a slightly different situation as George opted out of his deal, but L.A. let him walk and sign a four-year, $212 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Given his struggles and the Clippers' strong season, that proved to be the right move.
Durant has been out since March 30 with an ankle sprain, and Windhorst has previously suggested that he may have played his final game with Phoenix. At 35–43, they're 2.5 games out of the final play-in tournament spot, and they're in freefall, with six consecutive losses.
In early March, Windhorst's ESPN colleague Shams Charania reported that the Suns will try and find a title contender to deal Durant to in the offseason, a suggestion that the franchise realizes that it may not get full value in a deal, and instead hopes to move forward.